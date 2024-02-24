ARCC looks to safeguard aesthetic and agricultural value of Barkly St vines

The scenic vines along Barkly St in Ararat are receiving special attention as the city undertakes comprehensive grapevine maintenance and trimming.
The vines, which include a mix of ornamental and fruiting grapevines, are being carefully pruned to control growth and ensure optimal health.
With a focus on proactive care, the maintenance effort aims to keep the grapevines in prime condition while also addressing potential pest issues.
Ararat, like many regions, faces challenges from the grapevine moth, particularly during the summer months.
The distinctive black and yellow-striped caterpillars and larvae pose a threat by feeding on the underside of the foliage, capable of defoliating entire vines.
To combat the grapevine moth infestation, the city is employing an environmentally friendly solution known as Dipel.
This low-toxic, organic product provides an effective means of eliminating the caterpillars while remaining safe for crucial components of the ecosystem, including bees, birds, people, and pets.
City officials emphasize the importance of this initiative, not only for maintaining the visual appeal of Barkly St but also for preserving the health and productivity of the grapevines.
Regular monitoring and strategic trimming play a vital role in preventing pest-related damage and ensuring a vibrant and fruitful display for residents and visitors alike.
"By utilizing environmentally friendly solutions like Dipel, we can safeguard both the aesthetic and agricultural value of these vines while prioritizing the safety of our community and its diverse ecosystem," said ARCC chief executive, Dr Tim Harrison.
