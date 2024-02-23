Ararat Rural City launches Kick-Start Grants for aspiring businesses in CBD

Ararat Rural City Council has announced the launch of the Kick-Start Grants program.
The program is a golden opportunity for new businesses eyeing the bustling Ararat CBD.
These grants, valued at $2500, aim to provide crucial financial support to businesses taking the step into a main street.
"Here in Ararat we have a keen focus on fostering economic growth and vitality in the Ararat CBD, the council is eager to attract and support new businesses that will contribute to the region's vibrancy," said ARCC chief executive, Dr Tim Harrison
"The strategic location of the CBD, serving as a primary thoroughfare for tourists en route to Pomonal and the Grampians, makes it an ideal spot for new ventures.
"We believe in the potential of our CBD to be a thriving hub for both locals and visitors.
"The Kick-Start Grants are designed to encourage and facilitate the establishment of new businesses, enhancing our region's offerings and boosting foot traffic."
The grants are available until the end of the financial year, offering a limited-time opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs.
Interested applicants can access the form on the Ararat Rural City Council website at then searching for "Kick-Start Grants."
Ararat Rural City Council invites ambitious individuals and businesses to seize this chance, contributing to the growth and diversity of our region while enjoying the financial support provided by the Kick-Start Grants.
For more information or to speak to one of the Business and Economic Development team, call 53550200 or go straight to the website and to apply today.
