The Ararat Advertiser
The Ararat Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Willaura Health Care outdoor market returns with more than 70 stalls

By Staff Reporters
February 22 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Willaura is set to welcome the annual Willaura Health Care Outdoor Market with more than 70 boutique stalls.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.