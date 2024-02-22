Willaura Health Care outdoor market returns with more than 70 stalls

Willaura is set to welcome the annual Willaura Health Care Outdoor Market with more than 70 boutique stalls.
Hosted by the Willaura Health Care Auxiliary, the market will be held on Sunday March 3 from 10am-2pm, with gold coin entry, and will again be held at the Willaura Recreation Reserve adjacent to the hospital.
Market stalls will include homewares, cards, jewellery, giftware, clothing for babies, children and adults, plants, candles and gourmet foods, plus much more.
Willaura Health Care Auxiliary president Heather Fleming said the market was shaping up to be a great day for the whole family.
"Not only will we have stalls packed with homemade and home grown goods, but we will also have musical entertainment by popular local band SOFT. And don't forget the Auxiliary produce stall full of home baked goodies, jams, relishes and produce," Mrs Fleming said.
There will be a jumping castle for the kids and other activities to suit the whole family, including the Stawell Vintage Tractor and Engine Club, a vintage chainsaw display, a working display of traditional blacksmithing from the Australian Heritage Association, stationary steam engines from the Club Dunmunkle Sump Oilers Machinery Preservation Society and up to 40 vehicles from the Grampians Vintage Vehicle Club.
There will also be displays from Victoria Police Proactive Policing Unit, the Country Fire Authority and Ambulance Victoria.
"Added to all this there will be a wide variety of delicious food options, including the Willaura Lions Club barbecue, coffee and ice cream," Mrs Fleming said.
Over the past 18 years the Willaura Health Care Outdoor Market has raised more than $100,000 for Willaura Health Care.
