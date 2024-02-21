Gordon Street Recreation Reserve redevelopment enters its final stages

The Gordon Street Recreation Reserve Redevelopment is now entering its final stages with the new state-of-the-art facility to be ready for the community in 2024.
"The completion of the pavilion building and lighting installation marks significant progress in our commitment to enhancing recreational opportunities for everyone," said Ararat Rural City Council chief executive, Dr Tim Harrision.
The pavilion building works have been completed, along with all the lighting installation.
Works are underway concerning the drainage and irrigation on the soccer pitch and soon seeding of the fields will take place.
Boundary fencing of the AFL/Cricket Oval and the Soccer Pitches will be the final works to be carried out.
ARCC's operations staff will complete the installation of the Little Athletics infrastructure with a purpose made high jump cover being fabricated in house.
The opening date for the facility is yet to be determined.
The Gordon Street Recreation Reserve project will be the second major works ARCC has opened to the public in 2024 when its ready for action.
The summers months have also been spent resurfacing, Alexandra Oval, home of the Ararat Rats and Ararat Eagles, with the field to open ahead of the football season's start.
