The Ararat Advertiser
The Ararat Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Michael Bellman triumphs with Sergeant Lou in $50,000 NSW Pacers Derby

By Tony Logan
February 22 2024 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Paul Males, driver Michael Bellman and part-owner Rob Auber will take their golden ticket straight into the $200,00 NSW Pacers Derby Final on March 9 following Sergeant Lou's victory. Picture supplied by Club Menangle
Trainer Paul Males, driver Michael Bellman and part-owner Rob Auber will take their golden ticket straight into the $200,00 NSW Pacers Derby Final on March 9 following Sergeant Lou's victory. Picture supplied by Club Menangle

Ararat horseman Michael Bellman made the long haul north to Menangle on Saturday, February 17, and was rewarded with three year old colt, Sergeant Lou's impressive, all-the-way victory in the $50,000 RC Simpson Memorial Pace.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.