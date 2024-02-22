Michael Bellman triumphs with Sergeant Lou in $50,000 NSW Pacers Derby

Ararat horseman Michael Bellman made the long haul north to Menangle on Saturday, February 17, and was rewarded with three year old colt, Sergeant Lou's impressive, all-the-way victory in the $50,000 RC Simpson Memorial Pace.
Fellow Victorian pacer Dee Roe (Aaron Dunn) came in eight metres astern in a rate of 1.51.5 for the 1609 metre dash.
The youngsters are on the road to a spot in the $200,000 NSW Pacers Derby Final Saturday, March 9, over the staying trip of 2300m.
Meanwhile, Stawell trainer/driver Jason Ainsworth and partner Natasha Raven captured the $1000 Years Of Volunteers Pace with nine-year-old gelding Flaming Lucky at Gunbower on Sunday, February 18.
Drawn widest on the front line the pacer was restrained in the early stages and settled one out, three back bell.
Ainsworth secured a three wide trail forward from the 500m mark, edged four wide top of the home stretch and Flaming Lucky finished full of running to score by 7m at the post.
After taking 56 starts to win its maiden at St Arnaud, Lucky has racked up another nine victories for 103 since taking his record to 10 wins and 50 minor placings from 159 outings.
