Alexandra Oval resurface works near completion ahead of 2024 winter season

The Alexandra Oval resurfacing project is nearing completion ahead of the 2023 winter sporting season.
Ararat Rural City Council announced the ground will be open for training from Thursday, April 1.
After kicking things off the 2024 WFNL season with the traditional Good Friday game hosted by Stawell this year, the Ararat Rats will first have boots on the ground for a game on Saturday, April 20.
The side will unfurl its 2023 premiership flag before the round one clash with the Horsham Demons.
The Ararat Eagles first game in the MDFL at Alexandra Oval is set to take place a week later, Saturday, April 27, against Great Western.
Ararat Rural City Council chief executive, Dr Tim Harrison said, "the nearing completion of Alexandra Oval's resurfacing project reflects our commitment to providing top-tier sporting infrastructure for the community."
"This collaborative effort showcases the dedication and expertise of our team and partners."
ARCC's parks and gardens crews have had to work through some difficult weather during the summer months to ensure optimal water distribution to the oval.
A notable upgrade is the bluetooth connectivity that has been integrated into the sprinkler system, allowing for remote watering routines.
Works have been completed by ARCC, Wimmera Aquatrail, and Sportsfields Australia, highlighting a collaborative approach to delivering excellence in recreational infrastructure.
