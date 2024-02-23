Huge home on a very large block

This large uniquely designed steel frame home is on about 8240 square metres.
A 6-star energy rating comes thanks to double-glazed windows and thick insulation throughout.
One major highlight outside is the solar-heated swimming pool in an area with compliant fencing.
The home has ducted central heating and cooling, high ceilings, and an attic.
The theatre room could be a fifth bedroom, and the study could be the sixth. The main bedroom has a walk-through robe and a large ensuite.
The open plan living-dining-kitchen area has a walk-in pantry, an island bench and wood heating.
There's also a huge second living room, a coat room and wine room, a powder room and more.
