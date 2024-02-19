Here's how to alleviate workplace stress as an employer

Top five ways to keep workplace stress at bay as an employer. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Workplace stress affects employees in every sector of the economy.



A recent survey by Gallup found that about 50 per cent of Australians deal with "a lot of stress" in the workplace.



In addition, about two-thirds said they were "quiet quitting," or gradually disengaging from their jobs.



These statistics are bad news for employees and employers alike.

Some companies have more workplace stress than others.



This is oftentimes due to the nature of a particular business; certain industries are inherently very stressful.



But just as often, high levels of workplace stress are the result of inefficient and/or misguided management strategies.

The negative effects of workplace stress are numerous.



It leads to discontentment among employees, which in turn hurts productivity and outcomes.



Perhaps most importantly, companies that have a high degree of workplace stress will inevitably find it difficult to retain employees.



Recruitment becomes more difficult as well.

Below are five ways to keep workplace stress at bay.

Lead by example

As a manager or business owner, it can be easy to forget that your personal habits and demeanor have a direct impact on your employees. If you are allowing business matters to overwhelm you and put you into an anxious, irritable state, it's hard for your staff to feel confident and relaxed at work.

One of the best ways to reduce or preclude workplace stress is to lead by example. Controlling your own stress levels is essential to fostering a comfortable and productive work environment. Of course, this is easier said than done at times, and no one is perfect.

Take some time to develop personal stress-coping skills and apply them at work. Examples include controlled breathing, meditation, and mindfulness.

Build a good rapport with employees

This should go without saying, but many managers neglect to do it. Regardless of your personality and management preferences, having a good rapport with your staff is a must. That doesn't mean you have to become best friends with your employees, share information about your non-work life, or go out for drinks with them after work.

Maintaining a strict division between your work life and personal life is a fine policy, but don't let it become a policy of aloofness and inaccessibility. Too many bosses are so determined to be respected by their employees that they become blind to the fact that their employees neither like nor understand them. Be personable, be compassionate, and be available. If you're not, motivation levels are sure to drop, and stress levels will go up.

Adopt a fleet management system

Depending on your industry, adopting a fleet management system can make a massive difference in terms of workplace stress.

Even if you only have a handful of company vehicles, modern fleet management software can simplify and streamline tasks associated with keeping track of your fleet and the ways in which the vehicles are being used. For businesses with large fleets-e.g. courier companies, emergency services, car rental companies-fleet optimisation is absolutely critical. It saves you time, money, and energy, which translates to lower overall stress levels across the board.

Make sure your employees understand their value

Employees who don't understand the purpose and the value of their jobs are not likely to be very motivated at work. They're also more likely to feel insecure regarding the long-term prospects of their jobs, which causes workplace stress.

According to the Gallup survey mentioned earlier, many of the people who admitted to "quiet quitting" said they were doing so because they didn't know why their jobs mattered. To counter this trend, it's important to reinforce to all of your employees that (1) everyone belongs to the same team and (2) each person has valuable contributions to make.

It can be as simple as noticing and occasionally remarking upon an individual employee's good work. Stress is less prevalent in companies where the staff know their efforts are appreciated.

Promote team-building

This ties in with the notion of building a rapport with your staff. Promoting a strong sense of camaraderie and teamwork among employees is extremely beneficial in several ways. First, it helps everyone (management and staff alike) get to know one another, which makes for a warmer and more welcoming work environment. For obvious reasons, you want your workers to feel like they belong.