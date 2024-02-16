The Ararat Advertiser
Burton named an emergency as GWV Rebels' 2024 girls squads announced

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated February 22 2024 - 8:43am, first published February 16 2024 - 3:00pm
Ararat junior Jamie-Lee Burton has been named an emergency for the GWV Rebels under-16 squad on Thursday, February 15.

Sports Journalist

Lucas is a sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He completed his Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. Lucas is originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

