Think 'N' Fly comes from behind to win 2024 Willaura Cup by 1.25 lengths

David Noonan has claimed his ninth win of the season with a memorable 2200m Willaura Cup victory on Sunday, February 11.
Noonan's seven-year-old gelding Think 'N' Fly ($7.50) came from behind to win the $30,000 race by 1.25 lengths in 2.17:02.
The outsider hung in the middle of the pack, letting the 2023 winner, Mr French ($3.80), take the lead.
Mr Friend won the 2023 Cup from the lead and, with 1000m remaining, looked to repeat history; however, with 500m to go, the five-year-old gelding fell away.
Veteran jockey Jack Hill made his move and sat a closed second around the final bend. Neck and neck with pre-race favourite Cheval Savant ($2.05), Think 'N' Fly powered ahead and could not be matched.
It was Think 'N' Fly's first win of the season and just the sixth of its eight-year career. It was Hill's 39th win of the season and first since January 13. Stawell trainer Dane Smith was successful in the 1300m maiden plate with Dandino Belle.
