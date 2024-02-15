Pennant lawn bowls regular season wraps with Chalambar in prime position

Top of the table, Chalambar Golf Bowls Club, have snatched the momentum in the Grampians Playing Area weekend pennant lawn bowls heading into finals.
On the road, the side claimed victory over last placed Landsborough and District Bowling Club 10-2 (102-47).
Chalambar won one rink 63-8 while the side also kept Landsborough to only nine shots in another.
Facing Chalambar in the first week of finals is Stawell Bowling Club, who will head into the match off the back of a 77-63 (10-2) win against Ararat Bowling Club.
In the other finals fixture hitting the green on Saturday, February 17, Aradale Bowls Club and Stawell Golf Bowling Club will meet after clashing with each other in the final round.
In that fixture, it was Stawell Golf Bowling Club who emerged with the win 10-2 (96-66).
Stawell Bowling Club and Ararat Bowling Club also met In their last game of pennant lawn bowls for the 2023/24 summer, with the former claiming the win 10-2 (77-63).
