Enjoy an idyllic country lifestyle on 5.9 acres across two titles

Built in 1991 this sprawling brick home is on 5.9 acres across two titles.
With two road frontages plus two huge sheds (and a four car garage), there are many possibilities.
The home has a quality steel frame and nine foot ceilings. A huge open-plan kitchen-living-dining area was recently renovated. The living area has a wood heater, a large reverse-cycle split-system, and a built-in bar. And the dining area opens directly to the massive entertaining area with a heated spa and tranquil gardens.
The location is amazing too, with the serene lake foreshore just two minutes away.
