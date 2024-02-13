Health warnings issued as 50 CFA crews battle Grampians, Pomonal bushfires

Update (9pm): There are more than 50 CFA crews still battling fires across Pomonal.
There are unconfirmed reports of more than a dozen homes and businesses lost or damaged.
Authorities have issued a health warning for residents as smoke drifts towards Stawell and Great Western area.
"The smoke may aggravate existing heart and lung conditions and cause irritated eyes, coughing and wheezing," a spokesperson said.
Several roads are closed including Black Range Road (C221), from Pickering Road, Stawell to Pomonal East Road, Pomonal, and Ararat-Halls Gap Road (C222), from Moyston-Dunkeld Road, Moyston to Grampians Road, Halls Gap.
Road travel may be hazardous due to low visibility associated with smoke.
Signs may be in place to slow traffic. Obey all traffic signs and instructions from fire agency crews near the fire.
A CFA spokesperson confirmed several firefighters were injured whilst battling the bushfire in the Grampians National Park.
"The CFA can confirm that five members sustained minor injuries after their vehicle was involved a burnover while on the fireground at Pomonal near the Grampians National Park," a spokesperson said.
"The members have been assessed by paramedics."
The spokesperson said the CFA has many hundreds of members on the fireground.
"Our priority is ensuring their safety as well as protecting the community."
FFM Victoria issued an Emergency Warning at 7.27pm for people in Bellfield, Borough Huts, Pomonal.
"There is a bushfire in the Grampians National Park, Bellfield and Pomonal that is not yet under control," the statement read.
The bushfire has travelled in an south easterly direction and is now impacting private land in the Pomonal area.
The safest option is to take shelter indoors immediately. It is too late to leave.
Update (7pm): A CFA source said the bushfire has 'impacted' some properties around Pomonal.
Victoria Police confirmed houses have been lost, including Pomonal's historic church, but the number is yet to be confirmed.
There are reports that several firefighters have been transported to Melbourne following injuries.
Evacuation centres have been set up in Ararat and Stawell for affected community members.
The Northern Grampians emergency relief centre can be found at the Stawell Health & Community Centre (Grampians Community Health building), 8-22 Patrick Street Stawell.
The Ararat Rural City Council emergency relief centre can be found at at the Alexandra Oval Community Centre on Waratah Avenue, Ararat.
Update (6pm): The emergency warning regarding the Bellfield bushfires has been upgraded.
Lake Fyans, Pomonal and Bellfield residents have been advised to "take shelter now".
"The safest option is to take shelter indoors immediately. It is too late to leave," A Vic Emergency statement said.
A "leave now' warning has also been issued to areas east of Mt William Creek.
CFA has confirmed reports of lost homes in Pomonal.
Earlier: More than 500 hectares of national forest has been burned and a building is one fire as a blaze rips through the Grampians.
Fourteen crews are battling a bushfire at the foot of Mount William near Lake Bellfield within the Grampians National Park.
It is travelling in an easterly direction and is expected to leave bushland and towards Pomonal township.
"The best advice for residents in those areas is to take shelter in your and to prepare yourself for ember and any potential fire impact" Country Fire Authority chief officer Jason Heffernan told reporters on Tuesday.
"If you are in the open or in a position where you cannot seek shelter you are to immediately to try and make your way to a fire place of last resort."
The fires are believed to have been sparked by dry lightning with firefighters battling multiple other fires across the state.
Update (3:24pm): Forest Fire Management Victoria have upgraded advice regarding the Bellfield bushfires.
Residents of Bellfield, Halls Gap and Pomonal are being told to take shelter.
CFA chief fire officer Jason Heffernan said "It is now too late to leave, take shelter now."
Residents in areas to the east including Jallukar and Lake Fyans have been advised to leave now.
Earlier: Emergency services are advising residents of several Grampians townships to leave now before conditions worsen.
A 'Watch and Act' message was issued for Bellfield, Bellfield Settlement, Halls Gap, Lake Fyans, Pomonal.
"Don't wait, leaving now is the safest option - conditions may change and get worse very quickly," the statement said.
"Emergency services may not be able to help you if you decide to stay."
Tuesday, February 13, is a Total Fire Ban for the Wimmera, Mallee and Northern Country fire weather districts; the Wimmera is rated as Catastrophic.
A Catastrophic Fire Danger Rating means conditions will be the most dangerous for a fire under the new Australian Fire Danger Rating System.
This message was issued by Forest Fire Management Victoria.
The next update is expected by 13/02/2024 3.2 pm or as the situation changes.
