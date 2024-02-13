Local musician, Scott Rigby, cast as Joseph in ARTS musical production

Ararat Regional Theatre Society is excited to announce the cast of its upcoming production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber rock musical 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat'.
Ararat local Scott Rigby, in his first role with ARTS, has been cast in the leading role.
Well known for performing around the region in bands such as FYI, Scott is realising a long-held dream to perform the role of Joseph, and blew the audition panel away with his rendition of Close Every Door.
Joining Scott in the shared role of the Narrator, will be Emily Friedrichsen and Christine Bulger.
Emily previously directed Ararat Musical Comedy Society's production of Snow White, while Christine has performed in many AMCS productions, including Les Misérables.
Their strong vocals will bring the story of Joseph to life.
Other major cast include Russell Purdie as the Elvis inspired Pharoah, Ian McCready (Potiphar), Jo Rigby (Mrs Potiphar), Jarita Barry (Butler), April Ross (Baker), Bryan Kennedy (Jacob), Imogene Tonks (Reuben), Tyler Wineberg (Simeon), Jamie Hartwich (Levi), Daniel McCready (Judah), Daryl Chaplin (Dan), Ian McCready (Naphtali), Lionel Holt (Gad), Russell Purdie (Asher), Jodie Holwell (Issachar), Patty Belcher (Zebulun) and Harry Belcher (Benjamin).
The main cast will be supported by a large ensemble and children's choir.
Director Leanne McCready was thrilled with the turnout at auditions.
"Thank you to everyone who auditioned for Joseph, we were so excited by the talent that performed and are confident we have an amazing cast," she said.
"Anyone who would still like to be part of the men's and women's ensemble and the children's choir is most welcome to join in."
