Redbacks perform well in Portland for the first rep tournament of season

It was the first junior representative tournament for three Ararat Redbacks teams at the South West Junior Classic in Portland on Saturday, February 3, and Sunday, February 4.
The under-16 girls and boys joined the under-18 boys in action.
The under-16 girls' round one loss to Terang was tight, 24-28, as Ruby Thomas scored eight points.
However, a semi-final berth was clinched with wins over Point Fairy, Warracknabeal, and Warrnambool.
Ballarat District United defeated the Redbacks 43-35, as Addison Lardner scored nine points.
Under-18 boys coach Rhys Burger was impressed with how his squad came together despite limited preparation.
"We only had probably three training sessions in the lead-up with it. Just with some of them being in CBL as well, we've been pretty busy," Burger said.
"They all seemed pretty keen. We went down there not expecting where we would be; it was a little bit of an unknown at that point."
The Redbacks flew out of the blocks in round one with a 56-30 win over Warrnambool and a tight 33-31 win over Ballarat District United.
Pat Toner top-scored with 17 and 10 points.
Big wins over Mount Gambier Blue (74-40) and Koroit (66-28) followed as Reggie Jenkins and Toner impacted the scoreboard.
Despite being undefeated in pool play, Ararat missed the grand final by 36.92 per cent.
"They turned out and played some really good games. They had one that was pretty close, and we won by a couple of points. And all the rest of them, we played really well."
Top-aged players Toner and Liam Burger impressed, whilst youngster Kobe Cooper and the returning Ryan Dadswell stood out.
"He's [Dadswell] been busy working; he's left school and working full time now," Burger said.
"For him to come back after he hasn't played basketball for a little bit, he came back and played quite well."
The under-16 boys came away from the tournament with a 2-2 record.
Billy Jenkins led the way with 12 points in a 37-16 win over Koroit in round one.
Rounds two and three included a 38-25 loss to Warracknabeal and a 46-31 victory over Mount Gambier Gold (which included 26 points from Nate Dadswell).
Ararat's tournament finished with a 46-29 loss to Warrnambool.
The under-14 boys squad travelled to Portland on Saturday, February 10, and Sunday, February 11 and went through pool play undefeated.
The Redbacks had a 46-32 win over the home-town Coasters and a 34-20 win over Koroit in the first two matches.
Lachlan Marsh, Billy Walker and Umer Quereshi impressed on the offensive end.
Wins over Casterton (82-22) and a tight 22-20 win over the Border Sports Academy saw them clinch a semi-final berth.
The Redbacks were defeated 19-72 by eventual runners-up Warrnambool.
Ararat's under-12, 14 and 20 boys squads will travel to Maryborough on Saturday, February 17, and Sunday, February 18.
