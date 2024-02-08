They're off and racing, the TM Murray Slattery Willaura Cup this Sunday

The T.M. Murray Slattery Willaura Cup race meeting will be run this Sunday, February 11, at the Ararat Racecourse.
The gates open at 11.30am, and the first race will be around 1.20pm.
This race day is a family event, and it celebrates the region's rich history of racing.
The Ararat Turf Club hopes to grow this race day into the future and urges local businesses and the Willaura and Ararat communities to get behind the day and support your local Turf Club.
Horses and trainers will target the seven-race program from across Victoria.
The highlight is the T. M. 'Murray' Slattery Willaura Cup over 2200m, worth $30,000 plus a VOBIS Gold Open Horse Owner's bonus.
Local Ararat Musos, The Double Agents will play on the lawn from 12.30pm - 5.30pm.
There will be a host of entertainment options on-course for racegoers, including TAB facilities, bookmakers, and local food and beverage options, including Ozy's Kebabs & Take Away Milk n' Beans Coffee, and the Willaura Kindergarten will supply a BBQ for racegoers.
The weather forecast is ideal for a day at the races.
The air-conditioned grandstand, available for all racegoers as a 'lounge and recharge area, ' will provide the perfect base for anyone to enjoy the races.
Patrons wishing to attend the races can pre-book their general admission tickets online for $15 or purchase a ticket at the gate for $20 on race day. For complete race day event details and to make a booking, please head to country.racing.com/ararat and check out the Ararat Turf Club Facebook page OR contact Penny at 0418 124 289
.
The first Willaura Cup was held in 1957 but was disbanded in 1964.
Thanks to the enthusiasm of some club members who relaunched it in 2011 after a 13-year hiatus, the cup is one of the most popular meets in the region.
History came full circle, and as the story goes, a bookie's bag inspired the return of the family event.
"Murray Slattery was the last secretary of the club," said Club member Barry Dalgleish.
"He kept all the records in good order and had one of the bookies' bags.
"I took it to an Ararat Turf Club meeting one night, and as they say, the rest is history," club member Barry Dalgleish said.
"Some long-term members were keen to get the Cup up and running again, and it has evolved from there. "
"We hope to keep growing this race day into the future and urge locals to get behind the day and support the local Turf Club.
"It was a long time between drinks, from when it was disbanded to when we got it up and running again, to coin a phrase, but with community support, it's been going well, and it is back for good," he said.
Race Day Packages, including umbrella packages and alfresco seating options, are available on the website.
The Willaura Cup race day is sponsored and supported by local racing families from around the district, including the Slattery Family, Brady Family, Miller Family, Dalgleish Family, Biggin Family, Barr-Smith Family, and the family of the late Butch Power.
Race Day Packages, including umbrella packages and alfresco seating options, are available on the website; at country.racing.com/ararat.
These will close on Saturday at 5pm.
Patrons wishing to attend the races can pre-book their general admission tickets online for $15 or purchase a ticket at the gate for $20 on race day.
For complete race day event details and to make a booking, please head to country.racing.com/ararat and check out the Ararat Turf Club Facebook page or contact Penny at 0418 124 289
