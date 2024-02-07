The healing process: What to expect after a cosmetic tattoo

Once you've navigated the healing maze, you're all set to enjoy your stunning, new, hassle-free eyebrow tattoos. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

Wondering what's next after getting your eyebrows tattooed? Let's walk through the healing stages - it's a crucial part of the journey to achieving your gorgeous dream brows.

Before we dive into the details of the healing process, let's quickly touch on what happens in a cosmetic eyebrow tattoo session. Using a hand held tool, your technician will insert pigment into your skin, tailoring each stroke to fit your unique brow shape and style. Unsurprisingly, this process does cause trauma to the skin so it's important to understand what happens next in the healing journey.

Initial Days (Days 1-4): Skin's Immediate Response

In the first few days following your cosmetic eyebrow tattoo, your skin will start responding to the new pigment. This phase is characterised by noticeable swelling and a darker appearance of the brows.

It's a natural reaction as your skin processes the ink. The intensity of the colour is at its peak during these initial days, but this is only temporary. As your skin begins its healing journey, this boldness will gradually soften, leading to a more natural look.

Trustworthy and expert cosmetic eyebrow tattoo artists will give you a special cream or ointment for the first few days after your tattoo - make sure to follow their directions carefully to get the best healing results.

Week One (Days 5-10): The Natural Healing Process

As you approach the fifth day, the true healing begins. This period is marked by the onset of flaking and scabbing. While it might look a bit alarming, it's a positive indication that your skin is healing as expected.

It's crucial during this time to avoid touching or scratching the tattooed area. Any interference can slow the healing process and affect the ink's settling. Following the aftercare routine provided by your technician becomes essential here, offering relief and supporting the skin's natural repair mechanisms.

Mid-Healing Phase (Days 8-11): Colour Adjustments

Around day eight, you might witness what seems like the fading or disappearance of your brow colour. This phase often surprises many but is a completely normal aspect of the healing process. The pigment is settling into your skin during this phase, and as a result, the initial boldness diminishes. However, this isn't the final look.

As your skin continues to heal, the true colour of your tattoo will re-emerge, slowly revealing the intended shade and definition.

Final Healing Stage (Days 11-41): Seeing the Results

From Day 11 onwards, you enter the final stage of the healing process. The scabbing diminishes, and the colour of your tattoo starts to stabilise. You may notice some areas appearing patchy or uneven as the pigment integrates fully with your skin. This part of the healing process can take a few weeks, but patience is essential. The final appearance of your eyebrows will slowly manifest, showcasing the artistry of the tattoo and the effectiveness of proper aftercare.



Healed eyebrow tattoo from Tanya Beauty Care. Picture supplied

Aftercare: Supporting Your Body's Healing

A little extra care goes a long way in ensuring your brows heal beautifully and last longer.

The first two weeks post-tattooing are crucial. Here are some key things to avoid for optimal healing:

Don't smoke or drink heavily as these can slow down your body's healing ability.

Helmets, hats, or beanies that touch the brow area might cause irritation.

Steer clear of saunas and intense workouts that lead to sweating.

Take a break from tanning. UV/UVA rays can cause the pigment to fade prematurely during healing.

Resist the urge to touch your skin. Picking or scratching, though tempting, can disrupt the pigment setting in your skin.

Facials, botox, fillers, or peels can interfere with the healing process.

Disinfectants or alcohol-based products can dry out and irritate the tattooed area.

While there's no magic trick to speed up healing, you can certainly help your body along:

Drink plenty of water. Hydrated skin heals faster and rejuvenates more effectively.

Apply the provided aftercare lotion as directed. This maintains moisture and aids in the healing process.

Quality sleep is a healing booster. It increases blood flow to your skin, delivering essential nutrients and oxygen for repair and regeneration.

Follow any additional instructions given by your cosmetic tattoo artist carefully.

Remember, everyone's skin responds differently. Factors like skin type, age, and health play a role in how your skin heals.