What's on: ABBA fans Bjorn again; Irish folk singer to take stage

Australian entertainer Jimmy Rees is bringing his Let's Get Regional tour to Her Majesty's Theatre: "Regional Australia, I'm coming for you!" he says. "After touring metro cities over the last few years, I couldn't be more pumped to be bringing a new live show to many local towns around the country where some I'm visiting and performing for the very first time! Let's Get Regional!...shut up Jason!" For more information, visit https://hermaj.com/events/jimmy-rees.

