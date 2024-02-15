What's on: ABBA fans Bjorn again; Irish folk singer to take stage

Here's a selection of events coming up throughout the Wimmera region this February.
Horsham
Saturday
ABBA fans get excited as Bjorn Again brings ABBA's hits back to the stage in a sing-along, dance-along extravaganza. Bjorn Again have performed more than 7000 shows across 120 countries worldwide and are regarded as the most successful tribute show of all time. For more information, visit https://www.horshamtownhall.com.au.
Ararat
Wednesday
Dublin Born folksinger Enda Kenny is one of Australia's favourite festival performers. The storeytelling songwriter creates evocative characters drawn from real life. For more information visit visit https://www.ararattownhall.com.au.
Ararat
Friday, February 16
Funny man Dave O'Neil is taking brand new stand-up show, Overweight Lightweight, on the road after playing to sold out audiences across the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Dave will be joined by his friend and regular on The Debrief podcast, Brad Oakes (Hey Hey it's Saturday, Comedy Company) for a night of laughs. For more information, visit https://www.ararattownhall.com.au.
Ballarat
Friday, 16 February
Australian entertainer Jimmy Rees is bringing his Let's Get Regional tour to Her Majesty's Theatre: "Regional Australia, I'm coming for you!" he says. "After touring metro cities over the last few years, I couldn't be more pumped to be bringing a new live show to many local towns around the country where some I'm visiting and performing for the very first time! Let's Get Regional!...shut up Jason!" For more information, visit https://hermaj.com/events/jimmy-rees.
Halls Gap
Sunday, 18 February
Some say hiking and yoga go together like peas and carrots. Yoga in Nature will start a morning loop hike to Chataqua Peak Junction (a 4.5km circuit) followed by a yoga class at the Halls Gap Botanic Gardens. Meet at the Halls Gap Botanic Gardens car park at 730am with a yoga mat, hiking shoes/boots, water and hat. $20
Horsham
Monday, February 19
Baby showtime returns for 2024. Register $20 per entry with funds going to Supporting Kids with Cancer Foundation Australia.
Horsham
Sunday, February 25
The last event of the 150km Feast weekend will reach a crescendo with a food truck and wine festival. The market boasts numerous local food trucks, wineries, distilleries and breweries. There is also live music, artisan market stall holders and kids play area.
Horsham
Wednesday, February 28
International magician of the year Cosentino brings his show, "Decennium". More info at https://www.ararattownhall.com.au.
