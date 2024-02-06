When is a building surveyor required in Victoria?

If you are planning on undertaking building or renovation works in Victoria, chances are you'll require the services of a building surveyor. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Building surveyors are licensed professionals who are trained in a number of processes that form the construction process. This includes duties such as assessing building permit applications, issuing building permits, inspecting buildings, and more. If you are planning on undertaking building or renovation works in Victoria, chances are you'll require the services of a building surveyor.

There are two types of building surveyors

There are two categories of building surveyors - private building surveyors, and municipal/local council building surveyors. Private surveyors work for independent companies and are not affiliated with the government. On the other hand, a municipal building surveyor is employed by the local council. It's up to you whether you would prefer to work with a private surveyor or a local council surveyor. Nevertheless, our question remains the same - when is a building survey required in Victoria?

When do you require the services of a building surveyor in Victoria?

A building surveyor conducts a number of different tasks throughout the lifetime of a building project. At these important stages of your project, you will need a building surveyor to help ensure that the works remain safe and compliant.

To issue building permits

The main task of a building surveyor is to assess building permit applications, and approve the permits if appropriate. A building permit is a necessary legal document for most construction projects and must be obtained before works begin. Therefore, before you can start your new build or renovation, you will need to apply for a permit through a surveyor.

Through the building permit application process, your building surveyor is ensuring that your project is complying with national and local building codes and regulations. This is a critical step because it means they are providing confirmation that your planned project is safe, and will not put anyone at risk.

Your surveyor will also be there to provide guidance during the application process. For instance, if you do not supply enough supporting information with your application, they will let you know exactly what is required. Once the correct details or documents have been provided, they can approve and issue your application. Then, your work can commence.

To conduct building inspections

You may require independent building inspections throughout your project. These can be required for a number of reasons, including a change in plans, or damage to the structure due to unforeseen circumstances. Your building surveyor can inspect the property, assess the situation, and provide a report where required. This might be necessary to allow you to continue work, or make changes to your original plans (within reason).

To perform other tasks

Building surveyors also perform a number of other tasks. They are required to give directions to fix building work that is not compliant, which is an important part of the health and safety process. They are also needed when serving building notices and orders, as well as issuing occupancy permits and certificates of final inspection. Clearly, they are an important and mandatory asset throughout the entire project!

The last word