Lake Bolac claim crucial win against Stawell in Grampians Bowls Pennant

As the end of the Grampians Saturday Pennant Lawn Bowls season nears, Lake Bolac and District Bowling Club has secured a crucial victory on its home green.
The side, currently sitting fourth in the division, defeated second placed Stawell Bowling Club on Saturday, February 3.
The Stawell side achieved one strong rink win, with Robert McGregor, Robin Austerberry, Ellen Werry and Donald Austerberry claiming victory, 24-12.
But, the Lake Bolac side claimed two rink wins (25-16 and 21-17) to claim the overall win 10-2 (58-57).
Meanwhile, ladder leaders Chalambar pulled off a strong win against the Stawell Golf Bowling Club 10-2 (81-68).
The result included a dominant rink where Chalambar's Michael Franklin, Michael Jennings, Tony Cara and Shane Todd won 33-18.
Stawell Golf Bowling Club did pick up one rink 31-28, won by Les Montgomery, Graham Healy, Andrew Reading and Gary Blackman.
Ararat Bowling Club also finished round 13 with a win, defeating Aradale 8-4 (83-72).
The result comes depite Aradale claiming two out of three rinks, including on by 18 shots (40-22), by Shane Cunningham, Daniel Todd, Daniel Foster and Brett Sladdin.
Aradale's other win had a one shot difference (19-18) but Ararat's one rink win saw Ross McGregor, Kerrin Gellie, Garry Eason and Stanley Meale claim a 30 shot won (43-13).
The only away victory of the round went to Ararat VRI Bowls Club against Landsborough and District Bowling Club 12-0 (91-15).
Ararat VRI achieved to 11 shot rink victories and one 10 shot win to keep Landsborough from picking up any points through the contest.
On Saturday, February 10, teams will take to the greens for one last time in the regular season, with Stawell Golf to host Aradale, Ararat is heading to Stawell Bowling, Landsborough will take on Chalambar and Ararat VRI meets Lake Bolac.
