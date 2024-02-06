Crowlands and Buangor claim crucial wins as ADTA finals draw near

The Ararat and District Tennis Association ladder is really tightening up with only two rounds remaining before finals.
Reigning premiers Elmhurst/Amphitheatre remain in top spot even after going down to Crowlands, while Buangor have guaranteed themselves a spot in the semi-finals by defeating Ararat on the weekend.
It was the first week back on court this year for Elmhurst/Amphitheatre who hosted an in-form Crowlands team.
The men's section went down to the wire with the home side winning by just one game 24-23.
Crowlands opened up a lead for their team by winning the ladies section quite convincingly 32-11 games overall.
The mixed section was evenly contested until an injury to Alex Driscoll saw the number one pairing retire the set and the section win went to Crowlands.
A highlight for Elmhurst/Amphitheatre was the performance by youngster Marlow Edgar who played very consistently winning all of his sets for the day.
The overall result was Crowlands winning 79-56 games and 8-2 match points.
Buangor hosted Ararat in the other match of the round and this was an important match as the outcome could determine who would be playing finals.
Chris and Tim Hartwich got the Buangor men off to a strong start winning their opening set 8-2 games.
Ararat youngsters Jack Bartlett and Sylvan Day won the second set in the men's for Ararat 8-6 games, however the last two sets in the men's went Buangors way and they won the section 30-15 games overall.
The ladies section was quite close with Buangor winning overall by just 6 games.
With Buangor taking a 21 game lead into the mixed, Ararat kept fighting and tried to make up some games.
Jack Bartlett and Sabaya Woods won their set over Jack Cameron and Katie Sandford 8-4 games but it wasn't enough to earn the points in that section and the overall result was a win for Buangor 86-58 games and 10 match points.
This puts Buangor firmly into fourth position on the ladder while the top three positions are separated by just three points.
Next week we look ahead to Buangor hosting Elmhurst/Amphitheatre and Crowlands will host Landsborough and with only one point separating them on the ladder it is sure to be an intriguing match.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.