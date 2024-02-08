Playgrounds for kids, pets and parents

This quality brick veneer home is on a spacious 1030 square metre block.
A flexible floorplan includes a main with an ensuite and a walk-in robe, two bedrooms that each have a built-in robe, and a fourth bedroom that could instead be a second living area. There's also a study accessed through sliding doors.
The spacious open plan kitchen-living area has a dishwasher and gas cooking.
Out the back is a recently built 8x4m Colourbond shed with concrete flooring and a few possible uses.
There's also an inbuilt playground, and a lockable cat or dog yard at the side.
As for the location, it is near Ararat North Primary School, along with Ararat Hospital and the train station.
