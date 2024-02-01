What's on across the region this February?

Horsham
Today
Veteran Australian country-rock pioneer, Brian Cadd, is heading to Horsham Town Hall on Friday, February 2, in support of his forthcoming album release titled 'Dream Train'. For more information and tickets, visit www.horshamtownhall.com.au.
Pomonal
Saturday
Danielle Simonsen is performing at Pomonal Estate from 1-5pm. Head down to the picturesque winery for some fine food, wine and good music.
Ararat
Sunday
More than 500 riders will unite for the 16th annual "Ride to Remember" on Sunday, February 4. Come along and enjoy the Show and Shine at the Alexandra Gardens from 1pm. Tickets are $50 per Rider or Pillion Passenger, which includes morning tea, lunch, 2024 Commemorative Badge, show-bag and bottled water. For more information, contact Dianne Radford on 0419 316 920.
Stawell
Sunday
The Stawell Show Market returns on Sunday, February 4, from 9am to 1pm. Featuring local businesses such as the Blue Wren Bakery and The Pastured Promise. Visit the Stawell Harness Racing, 78 Patrick St, Stawell.
Horsham
February 10
ABBA fans get excited as Bjorn Again bring ABBA's hits back to the stage in a sing-along, dance-along extravaganza. Bjorn Again have performed more than 7000 shows across 120 countries worldwide and are regarded as the most successful tribute show of all time. For more information, visit https://www.horshamtownhall.com.au.
Ararat
February 16
Funny man Dave O'Neil is taking brand new stand-up show, Overweight Lightweight, on the road after playing to sold out audiences across the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Dave will be joined by his friend and regular on The Debrief podcast, Brad Oakes (Hey Hey it's Saturday, Comedy Company) for a night of laughs. For more information, visit https://www.ararattownhall.com.au.
Horsham
Monday, February 19
Baby showtime returns for 2024. Register $20 per entry with funds going to Supporting Kids with Cancer Foundation Australia.
Horsham
Sunday, February 25
The last event of the 150km Feast weekend will reach a crescendo with a food truck and wine festival. The market boasts numerous local food trucks, wineries, distilleries and breweries. There is also live music, artisan market stall holders and kids play area.
