What's on across the region this February?

More than 500 riders will unite for the 16th annual "Ride to Remember" on Sunday, February 4. Come along and enjoy the Show and Shine at the Alexandra Gardens from 1pm. Tickets are $50 per Rider or Pillion Passenger, which includes morning tea, lunch, 2024 Commemorative Badge, show-bag and bottled water. For more information, contact Dianne Radford on 0419 316 920.