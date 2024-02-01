Ararat Redbacks rinish season with back-to-back wins

The Ararat Redbacks have finished the 2023-24 season on a high, winning its final two games.
Having knocked out Millicent from finals contention and a scare in round 14, the Redbacks were full of confidence as it hosted the Hamilton Hurricanes on Saturday, January 27, and the Terang Tornadoes on Sunday, January 28.
Playing with a full roster, Ararat looked every part the favourites, with Adan Wisby scoring and knocking down three shots in the opening stanza.
Fletcher Burger and Jezza Woods gave the visitors plenty to think about as Ararat got out to a 16-6 lead, only for the Hurricanes to cut the deficit with back-to-back threes.
The Redbacks went into the first break ahead 16-12 and, with a full bench, pushed Hamilton at every opportunity.
Hugh Toner, Blake Thomas, Jezza Woods and Wisby knocked down shots from beyond the arc as Ararat totalled 22 points in the second quarter, limiting Hamilton to just eight.
The Redbacks went into the main break ahead 38-20.
It was the same in the second half, as Ararat's defence prevented the Hurricanes from getting into a groove.
Ararat shared the ball freely at the other end as multiple players added to the stat sheet and extended the Redback's lead.
At the final break, the hosts were up 55-28 and looking in control.
With the win locked up, it was free-flowing basketball for both sides, scoring a combined 45 points.
At the final whistle, Ararat won 82-46. Wisby scored 14 points, Thomas 13, and Woods 11 in a game where all 12 players got points.
On Sunday, it was a tighter game against Terang.
Ararat got a strong start and led 17-10 at the first break, but the Tornadoes hit 20 in the second to lead at halftime.
The Redbacks stood tall and hit 50 second-half points to win 78-67.
Wisby scored 17, with Hugh Toner (15), Thomas (14) and Woods (13) all playing a part in the win.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.