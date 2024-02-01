Volunteers extraordinaire: Council crowns citizens in Australia Day awards

Daniel Buckingham's countless volunteer hours for numerous organisations have not gone unnoticed, with the Ararat Rural City Council bestowing its highest honour on the community leader.
The longtime CFA and Landcare stalwart was named the council's Citizen of the Year alongside a list of selfless peers at the celebrations on Friday, January 26, at the Alexandra Oval community rooms.
Mr Buckingham is involved with several community groups, including the Ararat and Warrack CFA and the Crowlands-Warrak Landcare group.
The Lake Bolac local July Aldous was named the Volunteer of the Year.
The active Lions club member has spent more than four decades within the Lake Bolac, Willaura, and surrounding districts to ensure community members stay informed and connected.
For being a youth mental health champion in the community, Audrey Reynolds was named the Young Citizen of the Year.
Audrey was also an active member of the Western Bulldogs Youth Leadership program and the Crazy Ideas College program throughout 2023.
Ararat Learning Centre, Patricia Hinchey Centre and Gorrinn Village's 'Grandfriends' was community project of the year.
