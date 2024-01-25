Ararat's Bill Jones named on 2024 Australia Day honours list

William 'Bill' Jones is many things.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Here's an educator, trustee, Grand Master and Life Governor.
He's a former-mayor, an ex-councillor and held roles as vice-chancellor, board president and chair.
Now he's an OAM.
Mr Jones received his Order of Australia medal for services to the community through a range of organisations.
Mr Jones spent 36 years in the education sector following his graduation in 1972.
Like many young teachers, he was stationed at small schools before returning home.
"My first appointment was at Goroke. Not only were you the teacher, but you were the counsellor and cleaner," he said.
"I taught at some lovely little country schools that have now closed - Barkly and Warrack - which were one-teacher schools too."
Mr Jones worked his way to the principal at Buangor Primary School and Ararat North, before shifting into regional leadership roles, focused on curriculum, student, and staff welfare, particularly in small schools.
"I later joined 800 (Ararat Primary School), which is where I started in prep in 1959, and retired from there as the principal," he said.
"I still stay in contact with quite a number of ex-students. There's a special place in your life for those kids."
It was only natural he'd make an impact in other education fields.
The late Peter Carthew approached Mr Jones about joining the TAFE board to ensure the next generation of Ararat youth had viable tertiary educational options.
"Peter's business (AME Systems) got too busy and he was going to resign his place on the TAFE board in Ballarat," he said.
"He approached me to be effectively the representative for this area, so I was interviewed and appointed to the board. I was on that board until we merged."
The merger saw the School of Mines, the Wimmera Institute of TAFE, and the University of Ballarat join forces.
"I spent quite a long time on the Vice Chancellor's TAFE advisory team... I wanted to see TAFE access for students in Ararat.
"My view was that it was difficult enough for many of our kids to get to university.
"In the early days before the university became part of the process, TAFE was a viable option.
"When the merger happened, we had to ensure university access for our kids, knowing full well that there are a significant number of people in rural communities who couldn't afford to send their kids to Melbourne.
"That further education theme has been there, most of the way through my life."
Mr Jones spent nine years on the East Grampians Health Service board, including stints as vice president (2002-2003), president (2003-2005), and later treasurer (2006).
He was named a Life Governor in 2007.
Currently, he is a trustee to the EGHS Building for the Future Foundation, having served as the inaugural chair from 2009-2011.
It is fitting that in the year he received his OAM, the first cohort of medical students began their first year of study at EGHS.
"Ararat was a training hospital," he said.
"That process was all dismantled with the move to university training for nurses. It created a different dynamic in hospitals."
However, once the new Ararat hospital was built, an opportunity arose regarding using the now-vacant Pyrenees House.
"We spent a lot of time discussing what we may do with that building," he said.
"After much discussion... the consensus was that it should become an educational facility.
"That gave us the capacity to do a wider range of nursing training. The logical extension was to get rural GP training.
"We looked 10-12 years ago at how we could build the capacity in this community when the time was right."
Mr Jones said the solidity of this community enabled Ararat to build and maintain infrastructure while other towns, and even bigger cities, could not.
"Whenever there was a need found in this community, the community has come together to meet the need," he said.
"That appears in many places - the building of Green Hill Lake or Alexandra Oval in the 1920s and 1930s. The construction of the botanical garden was a community effort to get rid of old gold mine ponds.
"The first Ararat hospital, built in the mid 1850s - was a community enterprise. The gold miners saw a need for medical services. The current hospital was built with great community support."
Mr Jones paid tribute to council chief executives, who paved the way for progress.
"A lot of CEOs made decisions for the future and not the present, which is very unusual in this world," he said.
"When things get tough in this community, something gets built. In my lifetime, when there are tough economic times, there's been a project in the town.
"Even though people don't have a lot of money, they can put their hand in their pocket and help."
While some projects are public from the start, others are less overt.
This year Mr Jones celebrates 50 years with the Freemasons, a tradition that dates back several generations.
In fact, some of his oldest mentors were Freemasons, albeit, he was unaware at the time.
"The Freemasons is one of the oldest surviving organisations in Ararat," he said.
"It had its first meeting on the Ararat goldfields in 1856. They were involved in fundraising for the first, second, third and fourth hospitals in Ararat."
His community-minded ethos saw him join Ararat City Council in 1987, and was voted in for two four-year terms, which included two years as mayor.
He said the council proudly worked with neighbouring municipalities to get things done.
"From my back deck I could see the Shire of Ararat, Shire of Stawell and the Ripon Shire," Mr Jones said.
"Our council had strategic alliances with the two Stawell councils. We had a regional development board and shared equipment."
He noted one shared highlight between the councils was the development of Seppelt in Great Western, which included the administration of water and roads while generating jobs across the region.
"In all of my time, I've been fortunate to have skilled, sensible people to work alongside," he said.
"I've had some wonderful mentors. I don't think there's any one achievement that I have done; it's a community achievement.
"This award, whilst an honour, is a recognition for the community.
"I hope the community would see it that way."
Anyone can nominate any Australian for an award in the Order of Australia. If you know someone worthy, nominate them now at www.gg.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.