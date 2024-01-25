Epitome of tranquil rural living

142 Pentlands Creek Road, Rhymney
$640,000 - $670,000
LAND: 4226 square metres (approx)
AGENCY: Elders Ararat
CONTACT: Linda Fry 0484 022 203
INSPECT: 11-11.30am Jan 27
This two-story haven boasts three living spaces. The sizable open-plan kitchen, meals, and family room has wood heating and a split system. The updated kitchen with a generous island bench overlooks the expansive rear yard.
The lower level reveals the second living area, a family bathroom, and three bedrooms with built-in robes and ceiling fans.
Upstairs has another lounge and a front balcony. The main suite features a walk-in robe and an ensuite, whilst a fifth bedroom has a wall of built-in storage and access to the ensuite.
Outdoors there is a vast covered entertaining area, a carport, water tanks with pump, and a 6.7x9.1m shed with power, a workbench, and a pot belly fire.
