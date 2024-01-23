Senate inquiry into classroom disruption highlights need for behavioral management methods

Teachers need the skills to empower students to be their best selves upon graduation. Picture Shutterstock

In classrooms, it's important to consider the role that teachers play not just in education, but in providing the frameworks and structures that position students for future success in the outside world.



Students, after all, are not at school forever and do eventually move on - whether that be in further education, employment, or the community in general.

A recent Senate inquiry has highlighted the importance of positive student behaviours, calling for teachers to be provided with the skills to empower students with a range of evidence-based learning, so that educators from Master of Teaching graduates to the most experienced of senior teachers can support students of all ages to be their best selves upon graduation.

Reinforcing positive student behaviours

In the interim report, published by the Senate Committee undertaking the inquiry, several interim findings were made. In particular, a focus was made on the importance of promoting effective instructional environments - providing the right supports and frameworks for teachers to apply evidence-based practices within the classroom. Many submissions to the framework noted a clear link between effective learning environments and behavioural outcomes.

Providing frameworks that can encourage positive student behaviour can be a powerful tool in setting standards that students willingly engage with and accept. Significant levels of research have been completed by organisations such as the Australian Institute for Teaching and School Leadership, finding that a proactive evidence-based practice can play a significant role in addressing issues in classrooms before they get out of control.

Data provided to the Senate Inquiry noted specifically that reinforcing positive student behaviours requires more than just teachers to get involved. Specifically, frameworks and models should be supported to encourage a whole-of-community approach - from teachers to parents, and students themselves, everyone has a role to play in creating respectful classrooms.

Outcomes of classroom disruption

Classroom disruption can have a range of impacts on student outcomes. While there are factors that are often out of the control of teachers, such as the impacts of climate change, student behaviour is an issue that appears to be a growing concern amongst educators from a range of public and private school settings.

In particular, there is evidence to suggest that disruption can have an overwhelmingly negative impact on student learning outcomes, such as aggregated test results. According to a Senate submission compiled by the Australian Education Research Organisation, compiled as part of the Senate Inquiry into increasing disruption in Australian school classrooms, it was found that:

The rate of students reporting classroom disruption exceeded the average for developed nations around the globe.

A third of teachers surveyed reported losing time due to negative student interruptions.

A quarter of teachers surveyed reported unacceptable disruptive noise.

Recognising that the solutions were complex, the AERO submission calls for the implementation of supports that allow teachers to implement evidence-based learning - education pedagogy that enables teachers to work effectively, and in a way that promotes positive student behaviour alongside classroom management strategies.

Working towards promoting positive student behaviours can have positive effects that go well beyond educational development. If we wish to see the next generation of students respectfully participate in society, it's important that promoting positive behaviours is reinforced at the earliest possible opportunity.

Benefits of evidence-based practices

There's strong evidence to suggest that evidence-based practices work in classrooms. Teachers don't have to reinvent the wheel when teaching in a classroom - teaching is a profession that millions of professionals undertake each year, and fortunately, strategies that work are well documented.

Many state education departments are working towards providing a platform for evidence-based strategies that work in classrooms, such as the Victorian Department of Education's school performance and improvement frameworks. These frameworks can provide a platform for teaching teams to work from - setting a range of standards that focus on applying evidence-based strategies alongside community building and formulating a positive climate for learning.

Working in tandem, these frameworks provide an outline for staff to take and apply to their classrooms. By promoting a shared understanding of what success is in the classroom, it's clear that teachers are working towards improving classrooms for the better.

Putting it all together

In summary, it's clear that while behavioural problems exist in some classrooms, they're not insurmountable. Many schools are working hard to implement strategies that focus on reinforcing positive student behaviour while addressing negative behaviours in a way that addresses them proactively, rather than allowing them to cause significant classroom disruption.

As educators work towards implementing these strategies in the classroom, it then becomes vital that communities support the work that they do. Whether that is through governments, providing additional resources to support classroom management, or parents, working together with students to address negative behaviours when they are present in a classroom, everyone has a role to play in reducing the level of disruption present in schools.

