Auditions opening for ARTS' Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

The newly formed Ararat Regional Theatre Society will hold auditions for its 2024 production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber rock musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat in early February.
ARTS is looking forward to staging this production, which has an engaging range of musical styles, from country-western and calypso to bubble-gum pop and rock 'n' roll.
Director Leanne McCready is inviting anyone who has ever wanted to be involved in an Ararat theatre production to audition for the show.
"Joseph is a bright and upbeat show, which has a huge number of roles, for people of all ages, including a children's chorus and dancers," she said.
"We will also be looking out for lots of men to take on the roles of Joseph, his brothers and other characters, while there are also roles for women and a large female chorus."
The story follows Joseph, his father's favourite son, who is sold into slavery by his jealous brothers and taken to Egypt, where he endures a series of adventures in which his spirit and humanity are continually challenged.
He is purchased by Potiphar where thwarting advances from Potiphar's wife lands him in jail.
When news of Joseph's gift to interpret dreams reaches the Pharaoh, wryly and riotously depicted as Elvis, Joseph is well on his way to becoming second in command.
Eventually his brothers, having suffered greatly, unknowingly find themselves grovelling at the feet of the brother they betrayed but no longer recognise, where he reveals himself and all are reconciled.
Auditions will be held on Friday February 2 from 7.15pm and Saturday February 3 from 10am at the Ararat Scout Hall, Queen Street.
To book an audition time and for audition information, please contact Leanne McCready on 0439 048 813.
Rehearsals for Joseph will commence on Thursday February 8 at the Ararat Scout Hall.
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat will be staged in the Ararat Town Hall over two weekends in 2024, June 21-23 and 28-30.
