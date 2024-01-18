St Andrews ready take on region's best at Sungold Cup

St Andrews will need to be at its best this weekend if the side wants to be successful in the upcoming inter-association Sungold Cup finals.
The Grampians Cricket Association's T20 champions takes on South Gambier at Dennington on Sunday, January 21.
The Saints defeated Pomonal by eight wickets in a T20 match on December 17, in turn, claiming the Henry Gunstone Cup.
Batting first, Pomonal made 7/100, with Corey Taylor top scoring with 51 runs. James Hosking took 3/8 and Tom 2/15.
St Andrews chased down the target in 11 overs, with Nick Oliver scoring 54.
Meanwhile, Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's T20 winners Allansford-Panmure battle Portland and District Cricket Association winners Tyrendarra at Warrnambool's Davidson Oval.
WDCA T20 finalists Dennington will host South West Cricket's T20 champions Pomborneit at Dennington.
Finally, Hamilton and District Cricket Association T20 winners Macarthur and Colac's City United face off in the last remaining game.
