Ararat withstands Millicent's magic but falls short in CBL road trip

Ararat's strong start and dominant finish were not enough to defeat its South Australian opponents in round 13 of the Country Basketball League's 2023-24 season.
The Redbacks undertook the longest road trip of its season, travelling to Millicent to take on the Magic on Sunday, January 14.
Despite the difference in ladder positions, Ararat took control of the game, leading for most of the first quarter.
Hugh Toner, Adam Wisby and Blake Thomas all troubled the Magic's defence in the first nine minutes of the game; however, Millicent went into the break with a 23-20 lead.
The hosts made adjustments and went on a 17-0 run; a DJ Wood triple and a Toner bucket forced a time-out from the Magic, who were ahead 42-25.
Millicent enjoyed another run, scoring a 9-3 in the remaining five minutes to go into the main break ahead 51-28.
Ararat outscored the Magic in the second half, with Thomas hitting eight points in the third quarter, including back-to-back threes. Millicent went into the final break with a 68-45 lead.
With nothing to lose, Ararat played some of its most entertaining basketball in the fourth quarter, outscoring Millicent 21-16.
Thomas hit another set of back-to-back triples; however, the deficit was too significant for the young side to overcome.
In the end, Millicent won 84-67. Thomas top scored with 17 points, while Fletcher Burger added 14.
Ararat hosts Millicent on Saturday from 7pm, then Portland on Sunday from 12.30pm.
