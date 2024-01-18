The Ararat Advertiser
The Ararat Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Ararat withstands Millicent's magic but falls short in CBL road trip

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
January 18 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coach Rhys Burger and the Ararat Redbacks had a tough game against the Millicent Magic. File picture
Coach Rhys Burger and the Ararat Redbacks had a tough game against the Millicent Magic. File picture

Ararat's strong start and dominant finish were not enough to defeat its South Australian opponents in round 13 of the Country Basketball League's 2023-24 season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.