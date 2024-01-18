Doctors are in: first-year MD students start program with EGHS, Deakin

The next generation of doctors began their long journey this week.
For the first time, students entering Deakin University's Doctor of Medicine program started their degrees in Ararat and Warrnambool.
Deakin's Dean of Medicine, Professor Gary Rogers, said the opportunity to deliver a full rural medical degree was genuinely exciting for the University but also for the students who can complete their studies closer to their homes and families.
Fifteen students are undertaking the Rural Training Stream studying at East Grampians Health Service.
"Previously, our medical students all completed the first and second year of their degrees ... in Geelong and then dispersed across regional Victoria and Melbourne to complete their third and fourth placement years," Professor Rogers said.
"This is an important step in our commitment to recruiting and retaining rural students to work as doctors in their communities.
"It's really important that students from our region remain living in and connected to their communities whilst completing their medical studies.
"Being forced to move away to attend university is not only a financial burden it is also disruptive for them and their families and makes it less likely they will return as a future doctor."
In December, Deakin welcomed significant funding from the Federal Government to deliver the Ararat and Warrnambool-based MD program.
The Government committed $90 million to six universities in six states, including Deakin in Victoria, to fund classrooms, equipment and facilities, and new Commonwealth Supported Places for medical students.
Deakin's Director of Rural Medical Education, Associate Professor Lara Fuller, said it was hoped the Rural Training Stream would open the door for a whole new generation of rural students to consider becoming rural doctors.
"This year, as a result of the changes we have made, for the first time, we have 30 students from rural communities in our region commencing in our Rural Training Stream," Associate Professor Fuller said.
"This really is a game-changer for rural students who have always wanted to study medicine. We hope this helps them make their dreams a reality."
