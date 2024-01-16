Hat-trick heroics: Galls Gap, St Andrews, Combine secures convincing wins

The Grampians Cricket Association returned to action on Saturday, January 13, and featured a series of low scoring games.
Caleb Bretherton claimed a hattrick for Halls Gap, defending premiers Pomonal lost just its second game of the season, while Swifts/Great Western 1 and St Andrews all won their encounters easily.
Sporting just nine players, the Tigers behind the eight ball before the first ball was bowled.
Playing at North Park, Swifts/Great Western 2 won the toss and elected to bat, reaping the benefits of an open field.
Matthew Delzotto and Craig Morrow put on an opening stand of 113 before the former was dismissed for 59.
Morrow made 69 before he was dismissed at 3/142 and the Combine's second XI posted 3/152 from its 40 overs.
In reply, Pomonal lost opening batsman Keilar for just one.
Lachie Green (24) and Lynden Brewis (25) pushed the total towards 50, but both fell after making a start.
The reigning premiers lost wickets consistently, going from 3/59 to 7/85, before some resistance from Ned Jackson (5) and Clayton Mackley (24 not out).
Once Jackson was dismissed, Pomonal were all out for 112, 40 runs short of the target.
The loss pushed the Tigers down to fourth on the ladder.
The Kookaburras enjoyed a nine wicket home game win against the bottom placed side.
Rhymney/Moyston 2 won the toss and elected to bat, a decision it lamented after losing Wayne Gason for two runs.
Trevor Quick and Alistair McKay put on a 33-run partnership before the latter was dismissed for 14.
The visitors lost quick wickets, going from 3/44 to 8/58; Bretherton claimed three scalps in the 23rd over.
Bretherton finished with 3/9 from seven overs as Rhymney/Moyston 2 were dismissed for 65.
Luke Stevens took 2/10 and Bailey Stirling chipped in with 2/12.
Halls Gap wasted no time, hitting more than 12 runs an over to chase down the target in six overs.
Captain Marcus Elliott finished with 28 not out off 15 deliveries and Adam McCormack scored 31* off 12 balls.
The win pushed Halls Gap to third on the ladder.
The hosts struggled in its first game back after the break, with no batsman reaching double figures.
Rhymney/Moyston 1 won the toss and elected to bat only; Scotney Hayter (2) and Daniel Taylor (5) were dismissed by Tom Mills and the home side was 2/9.
Adam Haslett, Jack Ganley and Vincent Hamman all claimed quick wickets to have Rhymney/Moyston 1 at 6/31.
Lachlan Lee (9) top scored for the hosts and was the last dismissed, ending the innings at 10/53.
James Hosking (2/1), Mills (2/5), Hamman (2/5), Haslett (2/13), Ganley (1/5) and Caleb Summers (1/6) shared the wickets.
In reply, Mills started the chase well, scoring 48 off 25, before he was dismissed by Cooper Gason.
Daniel Walker exacted some revenge for the home side, claiming two wickets via stumpings to finished with 2/14.
However, the target was chased down within eight overs.
St Andrews sit second on the ladder, just three premiership points behind Swifts/Great Western 1.
While it did not walk away with a win, Chalambar can hold its head high in how its played against the ladder leaders.
Playing at the Buangor Recreation Reserve, the hosts won the toss and elected to bat.
After losing Reece Kettle (2) and Michael Longcare (5) of Wil Clough, Chalambar were 2/9.
Shane Evison (25) and Joshua Bywater (5) settled the innings with a 37-run partnership; however, both fell in quick succession to leave Chalambar 4/46.
A 49-run partnership pushed the hosts towards 100, but again, quick wickets saw the home side crumble from 5/95 to all out for 101.
Clough was the pick of the Combine's bowlers with 3/14 off six overs. Bradley Carter claimed 2/20 off five overs and Jarrod Illig ended with 2/30 off eight overs.
In reply, Swifts/Great Western 1 cruised home to victory. Clough and Thomas Eckel put on a 44-run opening stand before the former was dismissed for 12.
Eckel put on 35 runs with Aiden Graveson (17) and 15 with Jacob Dunn (3) before he was finally dismissed for 56 runs (two sixes and four fours).
