Ararat home engulfed: emergency services respond to Queen St blaze

Emergency services were called into action on the weekend after a blaze tore through an Ararat home.
A CFA spokesperson said seven units attended a house fire on Queen St in Ararat at around 2.10am on Sunday, January 14.
"When crews arrived the brick home was three quarters involved," the spokesperson said.
"Units attended from Ararat, Stawell and Great Western.
"The incident was under control at 4.23am and deemed safe at 5.29am."
Authorities issued advice for nearby residents for smoke in the area.
Ambulance Victoria, Victoria Police and the relevant power company were also on scene.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said no emergency treatment or transport was required.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the CFA.
The devastating news comes just months after the Harrison family lost its home to a blaze in 2023.
Brian and Jacqui Harrison and their seven children lost their family home to a fire on Saturday night, November 18.
