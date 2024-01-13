Ararat Snake Catcher reveals what you should do if you encounter a critter

As summer brings out the warmer weather around the Grampians, it's not just the two-legged critters heading out to enjoy their fun in the sun, the regions snakes are also about.
Ararat Snake Catcher's Zac Purtill spoke the The Ararat Advertiser about the snakes around the region and what you should do if you encounter a snake while you're out and about or in your own home.
"So, the snakes that we get within Ararat are eastern brown snakes and tiger snakes. That's what I find the most common in the nearby as well," Mr Purtill said.
"In the areas that I cover as well up to Halls Gap, you can get red bellied black snakes as well. And if you go further out towards Ballarat, you start to see a lot more copperheads.
"So all of the snakes that we get in the immediate area are all dangerously venomous. So if you do suspect you've been bitten by one of those snakes there, it's important that you seek medical attention."
Mt Purtill said the best advice he can give to a person who comes across a snake that feels a little too close for comfort is to stand still and not make any more moves towards the snake.
"[Try] not to startle it or anything like that, and making sure that you can calmly get away from the snake," he said.
"You can call help or anything like that, because the snake won't be able to hear because they don't have ears."
Mr Purtill does stress that the belief that we are more likely to see snakes while out and about is a misconception.
"It's found, about 54 per cent of bites happen at home. So we really need to make sure that we're aware of snakes, even when we're in our own backyard," he said.
If you do encounter a snake in the home, Mr Purtill says it is a good idea to keep an eye on it.
"Snakes are likely to be just moving through your property, and it's probably a bit of peace of mind if you can keep an eye on where it is," he said.
"Make sure that if you do come across a snake that you're keeping an eye on it while remaining safe, and just giving it a lot of respect.
"It's no different from any other wildlife, if you have a kangaroo or deer come through your backyard, it's no different, just keep as much distance as an animal requires to feel safe and you're going to put yourself in a better situation."
If a snake does settle in somewhere you wouldn't want it to, like a high traffic area of the home, then it can be removed.
"Where I do most of my call outs is where people are concerned about a snake in one of the high traffic areas around their home, and they're worried about the safety of their pets and children," he said.
