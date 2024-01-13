The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Ararat Snake Catcher reveals what you should do if you encounter a critter

John Hall
By John Hall
January 13 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As summer brings out the warmer weather around the Grampians, it's not just the two-legged critters heading out to enjoy their fun in the sun, the regions snakes are also about.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.