Pyrenees Highway car crash claims life of 88-year-old Glenpatrick man

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated January 10 2024 - 4:43pm, first published 4:41pm
An 88-year-old Glenpatrick man died following a car crash in Dunneworthy on Tuesday, January 9. File picture
A man has died in hospital following a car crash outside of Ararat on Tuesday, January 8.

