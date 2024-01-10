Pyrenees Highway car crash claims life of 88-year-old Glenpatrick man

A man has died in hospital following a car crash outside of Ararat on Tuesday, January 8.
In a statement from Victoria Police, it is believed a car was travelling through Dunneworthy, along the Pyrenees Highway between Ararat and Elmhurst.
"The driver lost control and left the road before crashing into a tree about 10.25am," the statement said.
"The driver and sole occupant of the car, an 88-year-old Glenpatrick man, was taken to hospital where he died today (Wednesday, January 10)."
The circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined at this stage.
Anyone with dashcam footage or information who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Road Policing Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir urged motorists to take extra care on roads as heavy rain affected the state.
"We're asking all motorists to please heed the warnings from emergency services - avoid travelling on flood-affected roads, and never attempt to drive through flood waters, it could be the last thing you ever do," he said.
"We also need all motorists to take extra care on the roads, as the weather can cause potential hazards such as debris and damage to roads.
"These may take some time to be attended to, so please be cautious.
"All motorists can play their part to stay safe on the roads in wet weather by slowing down, using headlights and maintaining a safe braking distance."
With many roads across the state subject to closures due to flooding, motorists are being urged to monitor conditions and check the VicTraffic website and VicEmergency app for the latest updates before travelling.
Roads impacted by flooding should be avoided, and motorists should never attempt to drive through flood water.
Motorists should also be aware of potential road hazards caused by severe weather, such as debris, fallen trees and road damage.
If driving in wet weather, allow extra travel time and reduce your speed, maintain a safe braking distance, and use headlights to help your vehicle be seen.
Contact the Victoria State Emergency Service (SES) on 132 500 if you need emergency flood and storm assistance.
If it is a life-threatening emergency, contact Triple Zero - 000.
