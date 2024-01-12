EGHS awards scholarships to staff members to further their studies

East Grampians Health Service has invested in the future of its own workforce by awarding seven staff member scholarships to undertake further studies in their chosen field.
Scholarships valued at up to $30,000 were made available to EGHS staff members via the organisation's Building for the Future Foundation.
The foundation aims to ensure the long-term viability of EGHS's services.
The recipients of the 2023 Foundation scholarships were Alanna McFarlane, Warren Cronin, Caitlin McIntosh and Atalia Chaplin, who will undertake a Bachelor of Nursing.
The Building for the Future Foundation also made available scholarships in the name of Joe Kapp up to the value of $15,000.
The recipients of the 2023 Joe Kapp scholarships were Nicole Murray who will undertake a Graduate Certificate in Health Service Management and Elizabeth Atkinson who will undertake a Graduate Certificate in Leadership and Management.
The recipient of the 2023 Angela Laidlaw Clinical Scholarship was Naomi Schott who will undertake a Graduate Certificate in Acute Nursing (Emergency).
Epworth Healthcare has very generously made available a scholarship up to the value of $15,000.
EGHS is grateful for the support of Epworth Healthcare who assists the health service to recruit and train midwives.
The scholarships this year will provide eight nurses the opportunity to complete a unit of Diploma of Nursing through Federation University.
The unit, called 'Contribute to Maternal and Infant health care' will provide additional skills and knowledge to current acute staff, not trained as a midwife, to provide support to the midwifery team in being able to recognise what is normal, and escalating care of the mother or infant if required.
EGHS Board Chair Ken Weldin congratulated all staff who were awarded scholarships and wished them well in their studies.
"East Grampians Health Service is grateful for the support of the Building for the Future Foundation, Epworth Healthcare and the Laidlaw family in enabling our staff to pursue further study and improve their skills, which ultimately benefits the health service and the community," Mr Weldin said.
