Local headlines 2024 Lake Bolac Eel Festival as musical acts are announced

The Lake Bolac Eel Festival has announced its musical line-up for the 2024 event, with locally raised musician, Neil Murray, headlining the show with his uniquely Australian sound.
The Festival will take place on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23 on the shores of Lake Bolac with the biannual event recognising the historical gathering of First Nations People for eel season.
Mr Murray was born in Ararat and raised in Lake Bolac, before taking his guitar to the Northern Territory in the 1970s.
He was a founding member of the Warumpi Band before going solo in 1989 and in recent years, has been no stranger to the Lake Bolac Eel Festival Stage.
Other acts hitting the stage for the 2024 festival include Andy Alberts and his band The Walkabouts.
Mr Alberts is a Gunditjmara man who has performed all over Victoria.
Geelong musician, Gabby Steel will also take the festival stage.
For her music, she takes inspiration from artists like Missy Higgins, Adele and Courtney Barnett and finds a unique blend of soul, pop and jazz.
Folk singer and multi-instrumentalist, Tim Scanlan will perform with his wife, Mana Okubo on fiddle.
Trio, Skyglass, will combine the violin, guitar and shakuhachi (a Japanese bamboo flute) to perform original and unique music.
Songwriter, Bruce Watson, will bring his traditional folk performance to the Eel festival stage in 2024.
Seal Prince and the Roof Rats have earned a place on the Eels Festival's stage after the band's singer, Lachie Chomley, turned some heads on the busker stage at the 2022 event.
And, having been involved with the event since it's beginnings in 2005, Brett Clarke takes the stage in 2024.
Music is not all the festival will offer visitors, as several workshops are available.
Festival-goers can learn how to weave baskets with artist and weaver, Bronwyn Razem.
Peter Day and Amanda Perry-Bolt will be teaching people how to make botanical head bands.
And, Josh McLean and The Bush Tannery will be showing people how to tan eel skins.
