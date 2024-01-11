Amazing lifestyle acreage awaits

A short drive from Ararat's CBD, this newly built brick veneer home features quality finishes throughout.
The layout has a spacious open plan living space with a large lounge area that has a split system and wood combustion heating. The home also has evaporative cooling.
The kitchen has 900mm appliances, a dishwasher, a pantry, and a breakfast bar with a spectacular view.
All four bedrooms are a generous size and near the family bathroom.
The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and an ensuite with a walk-in shower.
The fenced paddocks are ready for your horses, plus there are two dams and assorted sheds with concrete flooring.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.