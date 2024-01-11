The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Amazing lifestyle acreage awaits

By Ararat House of the Week
January 12 2024 - 9:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amazing lifestyle acreage awaits
Amazing lifestyle acreage awaits

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 37 Yellow Box Lane, Armstrong
  • $750,000
  • LAND: 14 acres (approximately)
  • AGENCY: Ararat Ballarat Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Aidan Moar 0458 579 328
  • INSPECT: By appointment

A short drive from Ararat's CBD, this newly built brick veneer home features quality finishes throughout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.