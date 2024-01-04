Central and everything is done

Retaining lots of period appeal with the addition of many modern comforts, this renovated home is a mere block away from Ararat's CBD.
The kitchen, dining and main living area is a shared space, and the kitchen features a new 900mm oven and a dishwasher.
The central living zone has large windows, and the luxurious central bathroom has retractable Velux Skylights, a large bath, a double vanity and a double shower.
With a flexible floorplan a very large fourth bedroom is currently a second living space, while the other bedrooms each have a built-in robe.
The yard is low-maintenance, and there is also a lot of shed space with vehicular access along the side of the home.
