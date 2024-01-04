Central and everything is done

The Ararat Advertiser
By Ararat House of the Week
January 5 2024 - 9:19am
4 BED | 1 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 3 McGibbony Street, Ararat
  • $535,000 - $555,000
  • AGENCY: Nutrien Harcourts Ararat
  • CONTACT: Brad Jensen 0438 521 039
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Retaining lots of period appeal with the addition of many modern comforts, this renovated home is a mere block away from Ararat's CBD.

