Movies, swimming or craft: loads to do in Ararat these summer holidays

The Ararat Rural City Council is going all out this summer with a range of exciting activities planned during the summer school holidays.
The council's Summer School Holiday guide is full of low to no-cost activities, featuring a 'SPOTTO' hunt through Alexandra Gardens, art workshops at Ararat Gallery TAMA, LEGO and movie sessions at the Library and Active Play sessions at the Fitness Centre.
Ararat Rural City Council mayor Bob Sanders said young ones are invited to kickstart the school holidays with one of council's fun and affordable activities.
"Council's programming includes a range of boredom-busting activities that will keep kids off their devices and entertained," he said.
"Families are encouraged to join one of the many affordable activities held at the Ararat Library, Fitness Centre, or Gallery - from pool parties, craft sessions to LEGO workshops - there's something to interest kids of all ages.
"Our municipality promotes an inclusive and active community, and this program will help families make the most of the holidays."
Ararat Visitor Information Centre: Drop by the VIC and grab a 'Spotto' card, an entertaining family game where players get the chance to explore Alexandra Gardens. Hint - look for the yellow stickers!
Ararat Library: The Library has a range of activities to keep your kids busy from LEGO Free Play sessions (January 4, 10 and 25 at 3pm) to craft sessions (January 29 at 3pm).
Movie Mondays are also back! Can you guess what movies are on? Clues below:
Ararat Fitness Centre (AFC): Pool parties are back! Head to the Ararat Fitness Centre for some summer fun on 16 Jan between 5-7pm.
Looking to brush up your child's swimming skills? The centre's Intensive Swim Program is a great way to gain water confidence and develop swimming skills during the break. Bookings required. The AFC Intensive Swim program starts:
Enjoy free entry to our outdoor pools in Lake Bolac, Willaura and Ararat all summer long.
Ararat Gallery TAMA: Put on your creative hats! NGV Kids on Tour returns to Ararat Gallery TAMA this summer with plenty of activities for young creatives throughout January, including:
Visit the Council website www.ararat.vic.gov.au or drop by the Visitor Information Centre for more information.
