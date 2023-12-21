Exhibition celebrates Australian contemporary ceramics at Ararat Gallery

Twenty-two acclaimed ceramic artists from across Australia are on display at Ararat Gallery TAMA thanks to a new touring exhibition from Australian Design Centre.
For sixty continuous years, a print publication The Journal of Australian Ceramics (JAC), has documented ceramics in Australia.
The exhibition 'SIXTY: The Journal of Australian Ceramics 60th Anniversary 1962-2022' acknowledges this significant milestone for the ceramics community.
This celebratory exhibition is guest curated by Anna Grigson and ADC's Lisa Cahill with design by Studio Garbett.
"The burgeoning interest in ceramic art is recognition of the accomplishments of Australia's ceramic artists and potters and The JAC and its contributors have played a key role in this revival," said Ms Cahill
"We are delighted to partner with Ararat Gallery TAMA to present this exhibition."
Ararat Gallery TAMA Visual Arts Coordinator Katy Mitchell is thrilled to host an exhibition that has an amazing cross-section of contemporary ceramics.
"The ceramic artists selected for this exhibition represent their contemporary peers and those who came before them throughout the history of Australian ceramics," said Ms Mitchell.
"We are planning some public programming in January and February to support the exhibition; there will be an artist workshop and a panel discussion, which we encourage local creatives to attend. These will be great professional development opportunities for artists in our region."
The exhibition is presented by Australian Design Centre in partnership with The Australian Ceramics Association and funded with support from Visions of Australia.
