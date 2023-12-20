EGHS Festive Faceoff Christmas Decoration Competition a holiday hit

The magic doors of Narnia at the front entrance opened to reveal a white frozen landscape made up of painted branches, snowflakes, hand drawn artistic glass decoration and magnificent white Nutcracker soldiers standing tall.
The East Grampians Health Service Community Health Centre was transformed into a Christmas wonderland to take out the top prize of the EGHS Festive Faceoff Christmas Competition.
Doors throughout the facility were decorated, treats were plentiful and Christmas music icons Mariah Carey and Bing Crosby were spotted taking in the yuletide spirit.
The Festive Faceoff is an annual Christmas Decorations competition that is hotly contested between the EGHS departments.
The theme of the 2023 competition was Christmas carols, with each department given a different song to theme their display.
The winning display was themed on 'White Christmas', while the runners up, the Dialysis unit, themed there display on 'It's The Most Wonderful Time of the year'.
"Greeted by a white wooden Christmas Tree with presents underneath the entrance looked enticing," the judges said of the runners-up.
"In the middle of the room is a creatively constructed fireplace with marshmallows roasting. Around the room, the lyrics of the carol have been turned in to individually constructed displays. From kids jingle belling to parties for hosting and much mistletoeing, each looked great."
Third place went to the medical imaging unit for their 'Little Drummer Boy' inspired decoration.
"Being greeted by a skeleton and his drum was a great introduction to Medical Imaging," said the judges.
"The lyrics of the carol have been meticulously cut out and adorn the walls with Christmas paper wrapping the hallways through one of the busy thoroughfares of the hospital.
"The reception desk looks traditional and brilliant and even some reindeer have had an x-ray to be viewed."
