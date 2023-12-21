Redbacks fast finish not enough for win against Horsham

Ararat will lament a strong start and hot finish to its CBL clash against Horsham on Saturday, December 16.
The side held its own on the road against Horsham for three-quarters of the game, but a lame second period made the side ultimately lose 74-62.
The Redbacks opened the game by going toe-to-toe with the Hornets - and boasted a 13-8 run - to close out the first quarter down 20-17.
A lack of discipline hurt Ararat, with seven fouls called against them in the opening quarter, allowing Horsham to earn eight points from the charity stripe.
Ararat was without several key players for sections of the game, including Jezza Woods, after the forward accumulated three fouls in the opening quarter.
The home side's deep bench pushed Ararat in the second quarter, as the Hornets helped themselves to a 21-10 second quarter.
At the main break, Ararat was down 41-27.
Down by 14, Ararat valiantly tried to cut the deficit, with Woods and Hugh Toner combining for 14 of the Redbacks' 19 points for the quarter.
It was the away side's best quarter of the contest.
However, it could only reduce the margin by three points.
At the final break, Horsham led 57-46.
An 8-2 run by the Redbacks in the final quarter saw Ararat close within nine points of Horsham, forcing the side to call a timeout.
A Toner triple with less than four minutes remaining and two clutch free throws by Jason Cameron made the scores 67-61 with two minutes remaining.
Horsham then put the clamp on the Redbacks, preventing any score during the next few possessions and extended the lead beyond reach.
Hugh Toner finished with 18 points, with Farrell Maharaj and Jezza Woods scoring 11 points each.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.