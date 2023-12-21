The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Redbacks fast finish not enough for win against Horsham

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
December 21 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ararat will lament a strong start and hot finish to its CBL clash against Horsham on Saturday, December 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.