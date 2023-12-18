St Andrews bring down ladder leaders in Grampians Cricket round nine

Grampians cricketing action returned on Saturday, December 16, with four critical clashes across the association in round nine.
Ladder leaders Swifts/Great Western 1 went down to St Andrews, while Pomonal defeated Rhymney/Moyston 1, cutting the Combine's lead down to just three premiership points.
Halls Gap 1 won its local derby against Halls Gap 2 in a barnburner, while Swifts/Great Western 2 easily defeated Chalambar.
Despite some hard-hitting from captain Matt Heffer (59 runs from 37 balls), Swifts/Great Western 1 went down to St Andrews by seven wickets.
The Combine was well served by its top four - Tom Eckel (27 runs), Wil Clough (38), Aiden Graveson 26) and Jacob Dunn (40) - but none could turn the start into a match-winning score.
Swifts/Great Western 1 lost 4/24 in the final six overs to finish the game with 8/217 after 40 overs.
St Andrews' Adam Haslett finished with 3/26, while fellow opening bowler Vincent Hamman finished with 3/49.
The Combine dismissed Ryan Skiller for 19 and had St Andrews at 1/22; however, a 161-run partnership between captain Wian Stears (80 runs off 85 balls) and Haslett (81 off 68) put the result beyond doubt.
Wil Clough was the best of the Combine's bowlers, taking 1/38 off eight overs.
St Andrews sit third on the ladder with four wins, one loss and three washouts.
Tight bowling and solid batting helped the defending premiers easily chase down Rhymney/Moyston 1's target at the Moyston Recreation Reserve.
The home side won the toss and elected to bat; Cameron Holland (46 runs off 61 balls) was solid in the top order but could not maintain a sizeable partnership.
Regular wickets hurt the Rhymney/Moyston 1, with its highest partnership of 23 runs.
Vice-captain Eddie Malpas (26 off 48) helped the side reach 9/138 after 40 overs.
Clayton Mackley took 2/29 off eight overs, while Harry Evans took 1/6 off six.
Needing just 3.45 runs per over, Pomonal's run chase hit a hurdle, losing veteran Mackley for seven runs; however, a 92-run partnership between Lachie Green (57* from 99) and Corey Taylor (53 from 54) steadied the ship.
Another quick wicket gave the home side a chance until captain Matt Peel (30 off 12) gave the Tigers the victory in the 31st over.
Halls Gap 1 narrowly defeated Halls Gap 2 in a game that saw a combined 473 runs and 15 wickets across the day.
Halls Gap 2 won the toss and elected to bat, something it may have rued after losing Josh Reid for seven runs.
A 148-run partnership between Joshua Leith (60 runs off 90 balls) and Adam McCormack (93 off 64) set the foundation for a high score with 15 overs remaining.
Halls Gap 2 lost 3/33, but some late hitting from Jack Hoffmann (25 off 24) helped the side make 8/234.
Riley Thomas took 3/40 for Halls Gap 1.
Needing 5.85 runs and over, Halls Gap 1 didn't have time to waste; Lachlan Smart (46 off 36) set the tone, but two quick wickets left the side 2/60.
Luke Stevens (76 off 89) and Caleb Bretherton (27 off 46) formed an 86-run third-wicket partnership until the latter was dismissed in the 26th over.
Riley Thomas (33 off 25) helped Halls Gap 1 to the total; however, a fast-finishing fill-in (14 off 4) allowed the side to win on the final ball of the innings.
Swifts/Great Western 2 defeated Chalambar by eight wickets and 78 balls to spare in a low-scoring contest at Buangor.
The Combine's second XI won the toss and elected to bowl. It proved to be the right decision as the side dismissed Chalambar for 74 runs in the 30th over.
Gary Ranton took 2/7 off three overs, Ryder Sullivan took 2/18 off four overs, Jack Harney took 1/5 off six overs, and Marc Brilliant took 1/9 off eight overs.
Swifts/Great Western 2 lost two quick wickets to be 2/9, but a 75-run third wicket partnership between Craig Marrow (51 runs not out) and Tom Collins (17*) saw them chase the target down in the 27th over.
