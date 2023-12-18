Tips for furnishing an Airbnb for guest comfort, top reviews

These savvy decorating and shopping tips will help elevate the guest experience in your Airbnb.

Tips for furnishing an Airbnb rental

Thoughtfully decorating your Airbnb rental can elevate the guest experience and earn your listing more five-star reviews.



Follow these savvy tips when shopping for furnishings and designing your rental's aesthetic.



Opt for Soothing Neutral Colours

Stick to soft, neutral tones like off-white, light grey, and beige rather than bold colours for big items like sofas, armchairs, ottomans, and wall paint.



Timeless neutral backdrops allow you to layer in personality with bright accent décor while appealing to the broadest range of guest tastes.

Seek Out Multi-functional Furniture

Look for furniture and decorative items that serve more than one purpose, like storage ottomans, sleeper sofas with built-in bed frames, tables with drop leaves or hidden storage, pouf cubes that can act as extra seating, and kitchen carts with multiple surfaces to prep food, stage serving dishes, or use as a moveable bar.



Dual-use furnishings help maximise the utility of even the most modest or compact spaces.

Add Character

Help guests connect with and appreciate the special character of your rental's location by incorporating regional décor touches here and there, like black and white cityscape photography of iconic neighbourhood landmarks, coffee table books showcasing stunning regional scenery and sights, or even souvenirs from local artisans and craftspeople that add authentic cultural charm.



Use the furniture as a way to add personality to the décor, such as a reclaimed table top or an upcycled chest of drawers.

Make Comfort the Top Priority

Remember that luxury doesn't always equate to comfort.



As tempting as beautiful furnishings may be, invest first in high-quality mattresses, pillows, and bedding to pamper guests so they wake up truly refreshed and renewed-even budget listings can provide five-star calibre rest.



Plush throw blankets also encourage lounging and relaxation during downtime.

Accommodate Various Group Sizes

From romantic getaways for couples to family vacations to reunions with friends, you'll likely host parties of vastly different sizes during a typical year.



When selecting seating, bedding, and dining sets, make sure you have arrangements and adequate place settings to comfortably accommodate everything from a single guest to whole house rentals at max capacity.

Build in Thoughtful Conveniences

Thoughtful convenience touches remove friction points and add delight by making the space more immediately liveable for guests upon arrival.



Plentiful power outlets, mirrors, task lighting, night lights, floor lamps, hooks for hanging coats and bags demonstrate next-level hospitality.



Invest in a couple of small bookcases, one for the living room and another for the bedroom, and fill them with a selection of novels and paperbacks for guests to read.

Maximise Multi-functional Outdoor Space

If your rental includes outdoor areas like a backyard, patio, balcony, or rooftop deck emphasise furnishings that allow guests to enjoy the space in a variety of ways.



All-weather wicker seating, weather-resistant rugs, a grill station or fire pit table, and a dining set make outdoor areas more viable for hosting meals, lounging, or working.

Curate a Guest Information Binder

Welcome guests by providing a helpful house manual that explains need-to-know details about accessing Wi-Fi, operating appliances and entertainment systems, local restaurant recommendations, emergency contact info, and house rules.



Providing at-a-glance essentials makes settling in smoother.

By keeping these expanded tips in mind as you furnish your Airbnb rental, you'll create an ultra-accommodating oasis ready to comfortably impress a diverse range of travellers with your hospitality.

