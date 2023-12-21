The Ararat Advertiser
Hidden gem in west end awaits

By Ararat House of the Week
December 22 2023 - 9:23am
4 BED | 2 BATH | 6 CAR

  • 88-94 Brewster Road North, Ararat
  • $850,000 to $899,000
  • LAND: 3 acres (approximately)
  • AGENCY: Elders Ararat
  • CONTACT: David Jennings 0417 371 872
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This brick veneer home was built, and well cared for by its current owners.

