Hidden gem in west end awaits

This brick veneer home was built, and well cared for by its current owners.
Features outside include two double carports, a single garage, two garden sheds, a powered shed, three water tanks, a vege patch, various fruit trees, a dam, a large paved rear area, and large front and side yards with the potential to subdivide (subject to council approval).
A renovated kitchen has electric cooking, and a dishwasher and it opens to a large dining-living area with a split system. Another separate living area also has a split system.
The main bedroom has built-in robes and an ensuite while two of the other bedrooms also have built-in robes.
