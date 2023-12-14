6 Upskilling strategies for young professionals to try in 2024

With the new year around the bend, the workforce is likely to be experiencing an influx of new blood very soon. As people complete their studies, reach legal working age, and step into the professional world for the first time, it can be incredibly daunting for many of these people to learn that what they absorbed and stressed over in university, is only about 2 per cent of the job.

Let's say you're pursuing an online graduate certificate in project management, that certificate is all well and good, however many people find that despite their best efforts, their further education just hasn't prepared them for life in a workplace environment. There's a lot of learning to be done on the job most industry learning comes from working in a very practical sense.

So you may find yourself asking, how can I make the most out of my time in the workforce? The answer lies in upskilling, the practice of using your tenure to either cultivate a new skill or improve an existing one. Here are 6 ways that young professionals can upskill in the following year.

Understanding hard vs soft skills

Hard skills refer to job-specific skills or qualifications. For example, knowing how to lay a foundation is a hard skill for a builder, because it is a practical skill with direct application to their work. On the opposite end of things, soft skills are things that help workers thrive and maintain effective and positive relations in their workplace. This includes things like communication, body language, initiative, and the ability to think critically or creatively.

Understanding where your shortcomings lie is key to upskilling properly. If you're the head of a web development project, it's probably worth asking your colleagues for resources or a crash course in web dev, so that you can set appropriate goals for your team and understand things from their point of view as much as possible. That's a hard skill.



You lack the knowledge of web development, so you approach your team to help you out. Conversely, if you find that repeated attempts at communication break down, it may be worth examining your communication style or enquiring about how others perceive your tonality or gestures. There is always room to grow, and at its most fundamental level, upskilling your hard and soft skills can do wonders not just for your career, but for you as a person.

Learn new software

Most workplaces use some sort of computing. This in and of itself provides a wonderful opportunity to upskill. When you enter a new workplace you should receive some form of training or orientation on how they do things. Through this, you can learn about the software and programs they use.



The process of building this familiarity with new software is a form of upskilling and is a hugely attractive quality in employers. Or, if your company is a bit behind the times and you're familiar with software that will help streamline things, take the initiative to suggest implementing the software, and offer to design or run training in its use. This will upskill you in terms of learning how to manage teams or deliver training, a significant skill to many employers.

Analytics

Most companies these days have a marketing department. After all without marketing, there's no customers, and with no customers, there's no business. However, marketing and its success come down to how the results of its research are read. Understanding data analytics, and being able to put it into practical use is a tremendously sought-after quality. Not only that but it's a marketable skill that you can use in future job applications.

Don't be afraid to dip your toes in

One of the best ways to upskill is to get involved. Approaching your boss and asking for additional responsibilities show that not only are you on top of your game, but that you're invested in the company, you're invested in your job, you have initiative, and you're looking to grow.



We're not advocating for invisible labour, not at all. If you do a job you deserve to be compensated for that job. However, accepting additional responsibilities will increase the portfolio of your skills, and should net you a bit of a pay increase as well.

Additional study

Education got you into this job, education can allow you to obtain additional skills that will help you keep your resume updated, help you grow as an employer, and grant you skills that will allow you to make the most of your tenure. It may be worth approaching your boss about any company-funded training programs that might be available, or seeing if the company can offer financial assistance for further tertiary study.

Keeping up

Keeping abreast of industry information is paramount in seeking opportunities to upskill. Not only are memberships industry-relevant organisations useful for networking, but they're a great place to get the latest information about new trends in the industry, new relevant courses, awards you could pursue, and more. All of these things will help you upskill, which will only improve your career.

