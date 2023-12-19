Local students get set for transition from primary to secondary school

The Ararat Rural City Council is working with local schools and Crazy Ideas College to support young people as they make the transition from primary to secondary school.
Across Term 4, Year 6 students from Ararat Primary, Ararat North Primary, Willaura Primary, Maroona Primary, and Moyston Primary developed tools and strategies required for a smooth transition to secondary school, as part of the Ararat Youth Activators Program.
"Local schools and teachers do a wonderful job in preparing students for the next stage of school, and having a local program to further complement their efforts is a wonderful thing for our community," said ARCC mayor, Bob Sanders.
"We're proud to be working with Crazy Ideas College to support young people with tools to help them build their confidence as they navigate the move from primary to secondary school."
Crazy Ideas College Director Zoe Burrows noted the students' enthusiasm for the program.
"Making the transition from primary to secondary school can be daunting and challenging. Yet at the same time, these transitions can open up new and exciting opportunities," Ms Burrows said.
"During workshops, students explored what makes them, them, identifying their strengths, skills, interests, and values and used this to create a plan that would help them step into secondary school with confidence and an ability to be themselves.
"We discussed everyday challenges that young people face at the beginning of secondary school, including increased independence, managing timetables and navigating larger campuses.
"What was truly impressive was their enthusiasm for helping others as they make that big move into the next phase of schooling."
This program has been delivered as part of the Ararat Youth Activators program. Council looks forward to providing further updates on how young community members are stepping up as part of the program.
