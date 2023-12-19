The Ararat Advertiser
Local students get set for transition from primary to secondary school

John Hall
By John Hall
December 19 2023 - 12:00pm
The Ararat Rural City Council is working with local schools and Crazy Ideas College to support young people as they make the transition from primary to secondary school.

