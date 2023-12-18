The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Moyston Primary students weaving art on display in Ararat Gallery TAMA

By Staff Reporters
December 18 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ararat Gallery TAMA has teamed up with Moyston Primary School for its latest Community Wall display, featuring a range of woven artworks created by the students.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.