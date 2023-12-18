Moyston Primary students weaving art on display in Ararat Gallery TAMA

Ararat Gallery TAMA has teamed up with Moyston Primary School for its latest Community Wall display, featuring a range of woven artworks created by the students.
Going with the Gallery specialty of textiles, Moyston Primary School learnt to weave using a mix of techniques for the Community Wall, using gutter guard, wool and fabric.
Classroom Teacher, Zoe Hogan said the project is about showcasing student work within a Gallery setting.
"In Terms 3 and 4, students from Moyston Primary School explored a range of textile techniques from weaving to sewing, crocheting, French knitting to dyeing fabric," Ms Hogan said.
"This exploration culminated in students creating their own square from their favourite of the techniques.
"The students were so proud and excited to see their work up on the gallery wall. They enjoyed searching for their work and were impressed with how professional it looked."
Ararat Mayor Cr Bob Sanders spoke about the opportunity for young people to explore and build a better understanding of their own creativity through weaving.
"The community wall is a fantastic platform to showcase local talent and gives students an opportunity to present their work to the community," he said.
The Moyston Primary School Community Wall exhibition will be on display in Ararat Gallery TAMA until February.
